Nick Chubb out for season with “very significant knee injury,” Kevin Stefanski says

The image of Browns running back Nick Chubb’s knee injury was gruesome that ESPN wouldn’t show it, and the crowd in Pittsburgh let out an audible gasp when it was shown on the big screen. So it was no surprise when Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Chubb is out for the season.

“Nick’s got a very significant knee injury,” Stefanski said. “You feel for the person. He’s a great football player as we know, but he’s an even better person. we will support him every step of the way.”

Asked about a report that Chubb suffered multiple torn knee ligaments, Stefanski said Chubb will need an MRI for an exact diagnosis but that there’s no expectation of Chubb being able to return this season.

“Without imaging I can’t say,” Stefanski said.

Chubb was a 2018 second-round pick of the Browns and has been selected to the last four Pro Bowls. His career average of 5.26 yards per rush is the second-best for any running back in NFL history.