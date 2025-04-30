Nick Emmanwori: Seahawks said I’m similar to Kyle Hamilton

One of the reasons why Mike Macdonald became the Seahawks head coach was his work with safety Kyle Hamilton during his time as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator and Hamilton was likely on his mind early in the second round of this year’s draft.

The Seahawks traded the 52nd and 82nd overall picks to the Titans for the 35th overall selection and then took safety Nick Emmanwori. Hamilton was a frequent comp for Emmanwori during the pre-draft process and Emmanwori was asked if the Seahawks were one of the teams that mentioned the Ravens star.

“Yes. They said me and him are very similar,” Emmanwori said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “But I can still work on some things to get up to his All-Pro level now.”

Macdonald didn’t shy away from the comparison after the pick was in.

“I think what we found with Kyle is that the system allows for us to get multiple safeties on the field and also be in the slot, kind of like with enhanced coverage responsibilities,” Macdonald said. “[Hamilton] can affect the game that way kind of at the second level while training at the third level. Gives us some depth at the safety room, guys that we currently love that are on the roster. To be able to affect the game early on in his career, too, as he starts to develop. Same story with Nick.”

The Seahawks have their own history of strong play in the secondary and adding Emmanwori to Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love, Coby Bryant, and Josh Jobe will have some people hoping that they provide the base for a resurgence.