Nick Folk is one of the Jets’ few bright spots, as NFL’s only team without a missed kick

It’s been an ugly season for the Jets in almost every respect, except one: Kicker Nick Folk has made every one of his kicks, making the Jets the only team in the league that’s perfect on both field goals and extra points.

Folk is 14-for-14 on field goals this season, including a very impressive 5-for-5 on kicks beyond 50 yards. He’a also perfect on extra points, although the Jets don’t score many touchdowns, so he has only kicked seven of those in seven games.

After Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker missed a field goal for the first time this season on Thursday night, every NFL team other than the Jets has missed at least one kick this season.

The 40-year-old Folk, who previously played for the Jets from 2010 to 2016, re-signed with them this year. That’s proving to be one of the few good moves the Jets made this offseason.