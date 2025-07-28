 Skip navigation
Nick Folk worked out for Jets on Monday

  
Published July 28, 2025 05:08 PM

Caden Davis and Harrison Mevis have been less than perfect in their kicking competition at Jets’ camp. The Jets, thus, appear to have interest in an old friend.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets worked out Nick Folk, who kicked for the team from 2010-16.

Folk, 40, has played for four other teams in his 17 seasons.

He spent the past two years in Tennessee, where he was 21-of-22 on field goals in 2024 and 29-of-30 in 2023. He missed only two extra points in his two seasons with the Titans.

Folk, who made his only Pro Bowl in 2007 as a rookie with the Cowboys, has made 84.3 percent of his field goals in his career.

Mevis played in the UFL, and Davis is a rookie out of Ole Miss.