Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall split QB snaps during open portion of Vikings practice

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Tuesday that the team was working through whether they are going to start Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall or Josh Dobbs at quarterback against the Packers this Sunday and no announcement of their plans came on Wednesday.

Based on what reporters saw during the open portion of the team’s practice, it appears that the choice is down to two of those three options. Mullens and Hall split the work during the portion of practice that the media was able to attend.

Mullens has started the last two games, which were both Vikings losses, and Hall started against the Falcons in Week Nine. He was knocked out of the game in the first half with a concussion to open the door for Dobbs’ run with the first team and has not appeared in a game since suffering that injury.

Thursday’s practice could shed more light on which direction the Vikings will go as they try to stay in the playoff hunt in the NFC.