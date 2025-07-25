Nick Saban doesn’t slam door on coaching again

Lane Kiffin thinks Nick Saban will coach again. Nick Saban had a chance to slam the door during a Friday morning appearance on Fox News. He didn’t.

Via Mike Rodak of 247sports.com, Saban was pressed on whether he’d coached again.

Saban started with a joke.

“I never really had a thought about getting back into coaching until two days ago,” Saban said. “Miss Terry said I had to run the sweeper in the entire downstairs. While I was running the sweeper, the thought occurred to me, ‘When you were a coach, you had a heck of a lot better job than this.’ So that’s the only time I considered it.”

Still, he would not say, “I’m not going to be the Alabama, or any other program, coach.” (Again.)

“There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would enhance me to go back to coaching,” Saban said. (He presumably meant “entice.”)

That’s a no, for now. Not a no for good. And it comes only two days after Colin Cowherd floated the idea of Saban returning to Cleveland and coaching Arch Manning in what would be the latest Browns quarterback reboot.

It would be very odd to see him return to the NFL. His two years in Miami were not great, and he became miserable there.

Of course, the disaster happened in part because the Dolphins (with Saban running the show) stupidly said “no thanks” to Drew Brees. If Saban could end up in a place with a franchise quarterback, maybe he would try to rectify the lone blemish in his coaching career.

Best college football coach of all time. Meh NFL coach. With the right quarterback, Saban could be a lot better than meh.