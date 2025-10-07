Nick Sanchez, Mark’s brother, issues statement on behalf of Sanchez family

Former NFL quarterback and Fox broadcaster Mark Sanchez has said nothing in the aftermath of a Saturday incident in which he was stabbed, arrested, and charged with multiple crimes. On Monday, his brother, Nick, issued a statement on behalf of the Sanchez family.

“This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved,” Nick Sanchez said. “Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days. Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained and is focused on his recovery as the legal process continues. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the first responders and medical staff.”

On Sunday, Mark Sanchez was officially charged with three misdemeanors. On Monday, a battery charge was upgraded to a felony. The prosecutor left the door open for more charges, pending the completion of an ongoing investigation.

Also on Monday, Mark Sanchez and Fox were sued by the victim, a 69-year-old truck driver stabbed Mark Sanchez multiple times, in apparent self-defense.