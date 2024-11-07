 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something

Nick Sirianni: Bryce Huff still in the mix after playing six snaps last week

  
Published November 7, 2024 10:54 AM

Edge rusher Bryce Huff’s role in the Eagles defense has been the subject of conversation since the start of the regular season because it’s been less prominent than expected given the deal the three-year, $51 million deal he signed in free agency and it came up again on Wednesday.

Huff has 1.5 sacks this season while playing less than three other edge rushers and he played six snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, which led to some speculation that the team might have held him back because of a potential trade before Tuesday’s deadline. Head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game that Huff had a hand injury during warmups and was asked on Wednesday what Huff’s role will be moving forward.

“Still be in the mix, in the rotation of the rushers,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “Again, I think the ability [to have] less rush reps for some of those guys – one part of it is that we played fewer plays, but also that we feel good about the rotation.”

Sirianni said he has a “ton of confidence” in Huff, but also suggested that Jalyx Hunt would start to see time in the rotation so there wouldn’t seem to be much to set your watch to on the edges of the Eagles defense.