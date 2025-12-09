Nick Sirianni confirms he spent more time with Eagles offense, will continue to do so

In the lead up to Monday night’s matchup between the Eagles and Chargers, a report from ESPN indicated that Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni had been more involved in the team’s offensive preparation.

Sirianni had been more vocal in the team’s offensive meetings while also taking a larger role at the start of said meetings before turning things over to first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo.

The results didn’t work out for Philadelphia on Monday night, with Jalen Hurts turning in the first five-giveaway performance of his career in the 22-19 overtime loss. But Sirianni effectively confirmed the report after the game, adding that he’ll continue to spend more time with the offense.

“I’m the head coach, so my attention goes to places that I feel like it needs to go,” Sirianni said. “This week was with the offense, and I’ll continue to go in there with those guys and grind it out through the weeds with them and continue to move forward with that.”

Philadelphia finished with 365 total yards, 19 first downs, and 4-of-13 on third down. The club averaged 5.5 yards per play.

But Hurts’ five turnovers undoubtedly derailed the offense.

“I thought we moved the ball and did a lot of good things today,” Sirianni said. “But we didn’t finish drives … for multiple reasons and had some turnovers for multiple reasons. So, you always look to improve the process and we’ll get back to work and grind out through it again. And, yeah, I anticipate being in there still.”

Sirianni added that he doesn’t anticipate making any more changes to roles, staffing, or personnel.

“We’ll stay the course,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles will try to end their three-game losing streak on Sunday at home against the Raiders.