Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nick Sirianni: Failure will motivate us

  
Published February 12, 2023 06:36 PM
nbc_bfa_mikejonesfull_230206
February 6, 2023 04:38 PM
Mike Jones joins Brother From Another to preview Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, discuss Nick Sirianni's coaching performance, and the importance of Black quarterbacks in the NFL.

After the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs on Sunday night, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked what his message was to the team in the locker room.

Sirianni recalled talking to the team before they faced the 49ers and asked them to remember times that they faced adversity in their lives as a way to remember what they did to pass by the obstacles in their way. He said he told the team to recall that and use the 38-35 to fuel them in the future.

“We’ll overcome this too,” Sirianni said. “The type of guys that we have in there, we’ll use this to motivate us. We’ll use this pain, we’ll use this failure to motivate us so we can make it a strength.”

This was Sirianni’s second season as a head coach and the work he’s done thus far points in the direction of future success as long as the Eagles can use the loss as a building block rather than a brick wall.