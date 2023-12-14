Nick Sirianni: We haven’t been up to our standard, but we’re not hitting panic button

The Eagles are on a two-game losing streak and that’s led to various opinions of changes the team should make in order to get them back into the groove they were in during their 10-1 start to the season.

Some of those avenues were the topic of questions for head coach Nick Sirianni at his Thursday press conference. Sirianni said they are listening to what other voices might have to say about tweaking their approach because the team needs to be willing to “find every different way we can to improve what we’re doing on offense or defense.”

That listening won’t come at the expense of continuing “to do the things that you’ve been successful with” in the past, however.

“We’re not hitting a panic button as far as, ‘we’ve got to do everything.’ We didn’t play well and we didn’t coach good the last two weeks,” Sirianni said. “We didn’t play good enough and we didn’t coach good enough the last two weeks to win the games. It wasn’t up to our standard, so we’re pissed and we’re looking for ways to fix that. Like I said, we have our ideas of what we do, but then there are some times you look at different avenues of whether it’s the criticism from the outside or an analytical thing and you’re like, OK — I’m not saying you can do that all the time because there is an art to knowing what criticisms to listen to and what ones are jokes for that matter, right? But that’s our job as coaches, to go over everything we possibly can to make sure we’re playing our best.”

The two losses over the last two weeks came to the 49ers and Cowboys and the good news for the Eagles is that none of their remaining opponents has played anywhere close to the level of those two teams. The bad news is that failing to find real fixes for what ailed them in those losses is likely to lead to a shorter stay in the postseason than they would prefer.