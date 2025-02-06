Nick Sirianni: Not a normal week, not a normal game, but we’ll keep it as normal as possible

The Eagles are using the Saints’ practice facility ahead of Super Bowl LIX, and that’s just one of the many things that makes this week different.

“It’s not a normal week,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala. “You want to keep it as normal as possible, but the times are different, the obligations are different. The game’s not normal either. . . . So, just focus and refocus — it’s a good prep for the game.”

Sirianni said the players who were with the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago understand what they need to do to make this week as normal as possible.

“Our goal for right now is how do we eliminate distractions and continue to get better?” he said. “For a lot of guys, this isn’t their first time here, which I think is really important. I feel like our guys are locked in to what they need to do and are enjoying some time together.”

Many Eagles players and coaches are in their second Super Bowl and many Chiefs players and coaches are in their fourth, so both teams understand how to treat this like a normal week. Even if it isn’t.