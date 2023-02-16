 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni “not opposed” to changing Eagles defensive scheme

  
Published February 16, 2023 09:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the James Bradberry holding call on the game-winning drive of Super Bowl LVII to discuss why the nature of seeing an NFL jersey stretch indicates a clear hold.

The Eagles will have a new defensive coordinator next season because Jonathan Gannon is now the head coach of the Cardinals and that may not be the only thing that changes on that side of the ball in Philadelphia.

During a Thursday press conference, the direction that the Eagles will go on defense was one of the topics. Head coach Nick Sirianni said that he is “not opposed” to hiring a coordinator that will change things about the scheme that Gannon ran during his two years with the franchise.

Sirianni noted that run defense and third-down defense were two areas where the Eagles struggled in the second half of their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, so one would imagine that those are areas that they’d like to see the incoming coordinator address once he’s officially on the job.

According to Sirianni, the Eagles plan to consider in-house and external candidates to succeed Gannon. Going the latter route would likely signal more sweeping changes than sticking with someone who had their fingerprints on the approach the Eagles used to help them to an NFC title.