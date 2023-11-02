Nick Sirianni on facing Cowboys: Can’t get more up for one game than the next

Before the Eagles faced the Cowboys in September of Nick Sirianni’s first season as the Eagles head coach, he drew a lot of attention for wearing a t-shirt that said “Beat Dallas” during one of his press conferences.

It definitely caught the eye of the Cowboys, who beat the Eagles 41-21 and then trolled Sirianni on social media. Sirianni has not broken out the t-shirt ahead of any other meetings with his team’s divisional rivals and he said at his Wednesday press conference that he’s “grown in many ways” during his time on the job.

One of those ways is by making sure that the team approaches games against the Cowboys the same way they approach other games.

“We have to treat every day the same. You can’t get more up for one game than you would the next game. . . . There’s a lot of football to be played after that,” Sirianni said. “We can only play one game at a time. So, I just don’t think of it that way. And I’m not asking for anyone to understand that mindset, and I’m not asking anyone to understand our team’s mindset there. But we have to completely go about our business every single day and just try to go 1-0 today so we can try to go 1-0 this week.”

While he wants the players to have the usual routine, Sirianni acknowledged that the team’s fans view Cowboys week a bit differently. He said the game “means a little bit extra to the people in those seats and it’s going to be loud and it’s going to be a hostile environment,” which are all things he welcomes as the Eagles try to move to 8-1 on the season.