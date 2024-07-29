Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: I think he’s looked really sharp

After a poor finish in 2023, the Eagles are looking for a rebound season in 2024 — and that will start with their quarterback.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said in his Monday press conference that so far, things have been going well for Jalen Hurts in this year’s training camp.

“Yeah, I think he’s looked really sharp,” Sirianni said. “He’s been in complete command of the offense. I’ve really liked that some of the plays that he has where it’s not the — obviously you’ve seen him on the deep ball, the intermediate, the short passes — but some of the ones that I really like is if there’s a little bit of a pressure he slides his feet, and he hits Saquon [Barkley] on a check down or Kenny [Gainwell] on a check down.

“I think he’s had a really good camp so far. I’m really excited for him to continue that. There’s ebbs and flows in camp and he’s been on the high end for the last four days, so really excited about him and how he’s looked so far.”

Last year, Hurts finished with a 65.4 percent completion rate, throwing for 3,858 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions — good for an 89.1 passer rating. He also rushed for 605 yards with 15 touchdowns.

But in the last six games, Hurts completed just 61.1 percent of his throws for 1,161 yards with five touchdowns and five picks. He also lost a fumble.