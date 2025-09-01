 Skip navigation
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
Parsons will be 'problematic' vs. Cowboys Week 4

Nick Sirianni on Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys still have guys to prepare for

  
Published September 1, 2025 07:43 AM

The Eagles will be opening the season against the Cowboys at home on Thursday night and their preparation for the game took a turn late last week.

Dallas traded defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, which brought an end to a protracted contract impasse and left a very different looking Cowboys defense for the Eagles to face in their opener. On Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team isn’t spending as much time thinking about players who won’t be on the field as they are on Clark and others who will be trying to stop their defense.

“We have so much going on here,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We’re getting ready to play the Cowboys, so he’s in your thoughts for game planning, but they still have guys that we have to prepare for. They have Kenny Clark, who’s a really good player, and they have good depth at that defensive end group. You don’t get too wrapped up in that except for some of the things you’re doing with the game plan. But, also understanding that they have a lot of good players over there and getting ready for those guys and shifting your attention to that.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that a desire to upgrade the team’s run defense was a factor in the Parsons trade. With Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts still around for the Eagles, Thursday will provide an early chance for the Cowboys to show they’ve improved in that area.