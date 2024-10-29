Nick Sirianni on trades: Always look to improve, but this team is really coming together

The Eagles are on a three-game winning streak that has featured their best stretch of offensive play of the season, which leaves the team with some decisions to make as they head into next Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Do they stand pat with a team that has found its form or do they make moves to try to take another jump in the race for playoff position in the NFC?

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the team’s approach to the deadline during his Monday press conference. Sirianni staked out a middle ground when it comes to both liking the current roster and trusting General Manager Howie Roseman to consider all options to make it even better.

“Yeah, I love the team that we have,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “And I think this team is really coming together. With that being said, I know we’re always looking for ways to improve our team. I know Howie is the best at that — of always, always, always, looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that of how he goes to work there. But like I said, love the guys that we have. I think we’re coming together really nicely as a team. But we’ll see how this next week plays out.”

The Eagles picked up safety Kevin Byard before the deadline last year and they traded for edge rusher Robert Quinn in 2022, but neither deal wound up making a significant difference in the team’s results over the rest of the campaign.