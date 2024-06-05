Nick Sirianni to Giants fans who hassle him about Saquon Barkley: “I got your best player”

The Eagles currently are conducting their first mandatory minicamp of coach Nick Sirianni’s tenure; he’d previously not conducted one.

For his inaugural mandatory offseason session, Sirianni has former Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the fold.

“It’s really nice to see him in green,” Sirianni told reporters on Tuesday. “And I know, you know, it’s really nice to see him in there. Like we missed the tackle on him the other day on the sideline. Now we’re not tackling, but you can tell without pads on, you can tell if that guy made the tackle or not. And I had visions back of like him on the sideline, and us watching all these plays on the sideline, of Saquon making somebody miss, and Saquon making somebody miss and doing it again.

“It was like — it brought me back to that and it’s like, ‘Man, I’m glad that I wasn’t happy that our defensive player missed the tackle on this particular one, but I’m really happy that Saquon, that No. 26 is on our on our side, making the guy miss.’”

Giants fans have been salty about Saquon leaving, even though the Giants had many chances to sign him to a long-term deal. In addition to the boos Saquon hears directly, Sirianni has gotten some of it, too.

“Sometimes you see Giants fans around here with it being so close and, you know, they give me a good like, ‘Hey, Go Giants.’ And I typically let it go, but if the guy gets me good enough, I usually say, ‘You know, I got your best player.’”

While it’s debatable whether Barkley was the best player on the team, he was the best offensive weapon. And New York’s loss will be Philly’s gain.