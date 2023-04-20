 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Nick Sirianni: We didn’t pay Jalen Hurts more for him to do less

  
Published April 20, 2023 11:56 AM
nbc_pft_hurtshardware_230419
April 19, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the report that Jalen Hurts no longer has hardware in his ankle, which was inserted in 2018 due to a high-ankle sprain at Alabama.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said this week that he is thinking about ways to alter his approach to the game in order to better protect himself from injury, but it doesn’t sound like the Eagles are having the same conversations.

Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Eagles this week and head coach Nick Sirianni was asked on Thursday if the team wants to see any tweaks to how Hurts plays as a result of the investment. Sirianni pointed out that Hurts’ full package of skills were the reason why the team signed him to a new deal.

“We didn’t pay him more to do less . . . . We still think about how to protect him because that’s our job to protect our quarterback,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “But Jalen does a lot of things really well and we want to utilize the skills that he has.”

Hurts missed two games with a shoulder injury last season, but returned to lead the team to three straight wins before playing well in a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. He ran for three touchdowns in that win and it doesn’t sound like anyone should expect that part of his game to be phased out anytime soon.