Nick Sirianni: We didn’t pay Jalen Hurts more for him to do less

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said this week that he is thinking about ways to alter his approach to the game in order to better protect himself from injury, but it doesn’t sound like the Eagles are having the same conversations.

Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Eagles this week and head coach Nick Sirianni was asked on Thursday if the team wants to see any tweaks to how Hurts plays as a result of the investment. Sirianni pointed out that Hurts’ full package of skills were the reason why the team signed him to a new deal.

“We didn’t pay him more to do less . . . . We still think about how to protect him because that’s our job to protect our quarterback,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “But Jalen does a lot of things really well and we want to utilize the skills that he has.”

Hurts missed two games with a shoulder injury last season, but returned to lead the team to three straight wins before playing well in a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. He ran for three touchdowns in that win and it doesn’t sound like anyone should expect that part of his game to be phased out anytime soon.