Nick Sirianni: We saw Mekhi Becton’s talent, he’s put it together playing guard

The Jets took Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft in the hopes that he would become a franchise left tackle for years to come. It did not work out that way.

Becton was an injury-plagued disappointment with the Jets, and when he hit free agency last offseason, he signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in an attempt to prove himself as a player who belongs in the NFL. And that has worked out.

Becton is now starting at guard in the Super Bowl, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has been credited for being the one who saw Becton’s potential for success at a new position. Sirianni downplayed his own role in Becton changing positions but did say everyone on the Eagles knew he was too good not to be playing somewhere.

“We all saw that Mekhi had a lot of talent, and we knew that we were pretty set there at the tackle spots,” Sirianni said. “We had a battle at guard and we talked about it as coaches, I talked about it with Howie [Roseman]. Every good idea comes from collaboration and communication with each other. I can’t say that was my idea.”

Becton has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, and he’s had nagging injuries this year as well. But Sirianni said Becton never complains and always puts it on the line for his team.

“There’s been games when he’s been exhausted, his body’s been tired, limping off the field after a score, but has that smile on his face, had that connection with his teammates of, ‘I just gave everything up for you guys.’ I love that about him,” Sirianni said. “He’s giving it up for his teammates. He truly loves his teammates. His teammates love him. And he’s been a great addition to this team.”