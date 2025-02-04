 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni: We saw Mekhi Becton’s talent, he’s put it together playing guard

  
Published February 4, 2025 01:59 PM

The Jets took Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft in the hopes that he would become a franchise left tackle for years to come. It did not work out that way.

Becton was an injury-plagued disappointment with the Jets, and when he hit free agency last offseason, he signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in an attempt to prove himself as a player who belongs in the NFL. And that has worked out.

Becton is now starting at guard in the Super Bowl, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has been credited for being the one who saw Becton’s potential for success at a new position. Sirianni downplayed his own role in Becton changing positions but did say everyone on the Eagles knew he was too good not to be playing somewhere.

“We all saw that Mekhi had a lot of talent, and we knew that we were pretty set there at the tackle spots,” Sirianni said. “We had a battle at guard and we talked about it as coaches, I talked about it with Howie [Roseman]. Every good idea comes from collaboration and communication with each other. I can’t say that was my idea.”

Becton has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, and he’s had nagging injuries this year as well. But Sirianni said Becton never complains and always puts it on the line for his team.

“There’s been games when he’s been exhausted, his body’s been tired, limping off the field after a score, but has that smile on his face, had that connection with his teammates of, ‘I just gave everything up for you guys.’ I love that about him,” Sirianni said. “He’s giving it up for his teammates. He truly loves his teammates. His teammates love him. And he’s been a great addition to this team.”