Nick Sirianni: We take a lot of pride in our road record

The Eagles have had their ups and downs since head coach Nick Sirianni took over in 2021, but one constant for the team has been their ability to win on the road.

Sirianni’s teams are 22-9 in road games and they also won a “home” game in Brazil to kick off this season to further bolster their track record away from Lincoln Financial Field. The Chiefs are the only team with a better mark as a road team over that span and they’ve been slightly less successful while playing at home over the last four seasons.

The Eagles will be back on the road to face the Rams and Ravens the next two weeks and Sirianni was asked about their success during his Monday press conference. Sirianni said “being calm in situations is critical” and that informs the team’s approach to practice throughout the year.

“It’s just an opportunity for you to unite as a team, lock arms as a team. . . . Those are two of our big time core values: connect and toughness,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “So we take pride in that. Then I just think that speaks volumes of our players and coaches that they handle that. I didn’t know that stat. That’s a cool stat, and we take pride in that. That’s just another opportunity to lock arms, and go at it together, and try to battle all game and win.”

The Eagles are 4-1 on the road this year and one more win in their final three road trips will give them four straight seasons with winning records away from home. That would also likely make them a playoff team for the fourth straight year and it’s hard not to see the connection between the two streaks.