Nick Sirianni: We’ll see how DeVonta Smith is feeling by the end of the day

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith has not practiced this week due to a hamstring injury, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Rams is unclear.

“Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see how he’s feeling by the end of the day,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said when asked about Smith in his Friday press conference. “So, we’ll see where that is.

“We’ve got a little more time to figure that out.”

Smith caught four passes for 29 yards in Philadelphia’s 26-18 victory over Washington last Thursday night. He has 41 receptions for 516 yards with four TDs in nine games this season.

Though Jalen Hurts (ankle) was limited in practice earlier this week, Sirianni noted the quarterback is fine and set to play on Sunday night.

The Eagles’ full injury report with game statuses will be out later on Friday.