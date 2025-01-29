Nick Sirianni: We’ll tweak some things based on last Super Bowl experience

The Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years and the experience from their last matchup with the Chiefs will lead to some changes this time around.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said at a Tuesday press conference that the basics of their preparation will remain the same. Sirianni emphasized that the team has to focus on “just controlling what you can control and being in the moment of where you are” among unusual circumstances over the next two weeks.

Sirianni said that there will be differences in that process than there were two years ago, although he added that he’ll keep them in house.

“Yeah, obviously you go through everything,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “I won’t get into details there of what we’re changing, but after each week, you talk about what you can do better and what you did well. That’s a constant every Monday. That’s what we did after 2022 as well. So we have notes that we’re going through and that we’ve been going through. Couple tweaks here and there of what we will do differently, and a couple things that will stay the same. Of course any time you go through any situation like that, you take notes like that and you try to get better from each circumstance you go through.”

The Eagles’ prep work last time served them well enough to take a lead into the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs came up with the better finish for a 38-35 win. They’ll spend the rest of the time leading up to kickoff working on ways to keep that from being the outcome again this time.