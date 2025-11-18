 Skip navigation
Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz return to full participation

  
November 18, 2025

The Texans won’t have quarterback C.J. Stroud for a third consecutive game, coach DeMeco Ryans announced Tuesday. But it appears backup quarterback Davis Mills will have No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Collins (ankle) and Schultz (shoulder) returned to full participation on Tuesday. Both were estimated as limited participants on Monday.

Stroud was the only other change to the practice report from Monday, as he had a limited practice. He is working his way back from a concussion and likely could have played if the Texans were playing on Sunday.

They play the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee/illness), defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive end Denico Autry (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand/knee), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle/knee) and safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) remained limited. The Texans have ruled out Pitre from returning this week.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quad) went through another full practice.