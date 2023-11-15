Nico Collins returns to practice for Texans

The Texans had 23 players on their injury report last week, but things are moving in a better direction this week.

Wednesday’s injury report features 18 players and wide receiver Nico Collins appears to be on his way back to the lineup. Collins missed last Sunday’s win over the Bengals with a calf injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis to kick off the week of on-field work leading into their game against the Cardinals.

Collins leads Texans wideouts with 36 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Noah Brown (knee), linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring), and wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) all missed practice. Hansen, Jordan, Pierce, To’oTo’o, and Ward all missed Week 10.

Defensive end Will Anderson (knee), defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (knee), left guard Tytus Howard (knee), and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) were all limited participants. Fullback Andrew Beck (ankle, elbow, shoulder), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), tackle Charlie Heck (back), defensive end Jerry Hughes (back), and cornerback Steven Nelson (back, neck) were all full participants.