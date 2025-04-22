Nico Iamaleava’s brother, Madden, is expected to transfer to UCLA, too

UCLA is cornering the market on Iamaleavas.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava recently decided to transfer to UCLA. Now, his younger brother, Madden, likely will be heading there, too.

Via Chris Low of ESPN.com, Madden Iamaleava is expected to join Nico with the Bruins. Madden entered the transfer portal earlier today.

Madden, an incoming freshman, had spent roughly eight months committed to UCLA before flipping to Arkansas in December. Now, he has flipped to UCLA.

Madden Iamaleava didn’t play in 2024, because he was ruled ineligible following a high-school transfer.