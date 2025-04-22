 Skip navigation
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Nico Iamaleava's brother, Madden, is expected to transfer to UCLA, too

  
Published April 21, 2025 11:21 PM

UCLA is cornering the market on Iamaleavas.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava recently decided to transfer to UCLA. Now, his younger brother, Madden, likely will be heading there, too.

Via Chris Low of ESPN.com, Madden Iamaleava is expected to join Nico with the Bruins. Madden entered the transfer portal earlier today.

Madden, an incoming freshman, had spent roughly eight months committed to UCLA before flipping to Arkansas in December. Now, he has flipped to UCLA.

Madden Iamaleava didn’t play in 2024, because he was ruled ineligible following a high-school transfer.