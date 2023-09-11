Nine road teams have won so far this weekend

Through 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, 14 games had been played in Week 1. In those games, nine road teams won.

Per the NFL, only two prior seasons — 1983 and 2006 — have featured 10 or more road teams winning in Week 1.

The Cowboys could make it 10 on Sunday night (they’re up 19-0 as of this posting), and the Bills could push it to 11 on Monday night.

It’s further proof that home-field advantage doesn’t mean what it once did. Especially when teams like the Lions and 49ers will send plenty of fans to road stadiums.

Others that won road games were the Buccaneers, the Jaguars, the Packers, the Raiders, the Rams, the Dolphins, and the Eagles.