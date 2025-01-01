Nnamdi Madubuike, Ronnie Stanley return to Ravens practice

The Ravens got a few players back on the practice field Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and left tackle Ronnie Stanley were both limited participants in practice after missing Tuesday’s session due to illness. That bodes well for their chances of being available for the Ravens as they try to nail down the AFC North title against the Browns on Sunday.

Left guard Patrick Mekari and running back Justice Hill remained out of practice due to illness.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) was also limited after missing Tuesday. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion), running back Rasheen Ali (hip), and tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) were listed as full participants.