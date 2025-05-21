No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward signs his rookie contract

The Titans signed quarterback Cam Ward to his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, becomes the seventh player from the team’s nine-player draft class to sign with the team.

The Titans previously reached deals with safety Kevin Winston Jr. (3rd round), tight end Gunnar Helm (fourth round), receiver Elic Ayomanor (4th round), guard Jackson Slater (5th round), cornerback Marcus Harris (6th round) and running back Kalel Mullings (6th round).

Outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (second round) and receiver Chimere Dike (fourth round) are the team’s only remaining unsigned draft picks.

Ward is participating in the team’s offseason program after taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month.

He takes over in Tennessee after playing 57 college games at Incarnate Word (2020-21), Washington State (2022-23) and the University of Miami (2024).

Last season at Miami, Ward was named first-team All-American and was a Heisman finalist after throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns. He led the Hurricanes to their first 10-win season since 2017.