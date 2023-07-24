 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 2-stroke Carson Brown scenic.jpg
Carson Brown wins 2-stroke Challenge at the Washougal Nationals
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 9
Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_winnerswhodidntwin_230724.jpg
Winners who didn’t win: 2023 The Open
nbc_simms_macjones_230724.jpg
What to expect from Mac Jones in 2023
nbc_golf_gt_jacobsenint_230724.jpg
Jacobsen: Rory can win ‘four or five’ more majors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson agrees to terms with Colts

  
Published July 24, 2023 02:41 PM

After Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud agreed to terms on their rookie contracts, the third quarterback off the board in this year’s draft has done the same.

Colts No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson reached an agreement on his four-year, fully guaranteed $34 million deal, according to multiple reports. It includes a $21.72 million signing bonus that is being paid upfront.

Richardson’s contract also includes a fifth-year option that the Colts will exercise or decline in the spring of 2026.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Richardson will begin the season as Indianapolis’ starting quarterback. But members of the organization have been clear that Richardson is likely to receive significant playing time in 2023 to further his development.

The Colts will have their first training camp practice open to the public on Wednesday.