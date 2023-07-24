No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson agrees to terms with Colts

After Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud agreed to terms on their rookie contracts, the third quarterback off the board in this year’s draft has done the same.

Colts No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson reached an agreement on his four-year, fully guaranteed $34 million deal, according to multiple reports. It includes a $21.72 million signing bonus that is being paid upfront.

Richardson’s contract also includes a fifth-year option that the Colts will exercise or decline in the spring of 2026.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Richardson will begin the season as Indianapolis’ starting quarterback. But members of the organization have been clear that Richardson is likely to receive significant playing time in 2023 to further his development.

The Colts will have their first training camp practice open to the public on Wednesday.