Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
No injury designations for Davante Adams or Aaron Rodgers this weekend

  
Published October 18, 2024 02:57 PM

A trade to the Jets seems to have done wide receiver Davante Adams’s hamstring a world of good.

Adams missed his final two games as a member of the Raiders because of a hamstring issue, although his trade request likely played a significant role in his inactivity as well. Adams was traded to the Jets on Tuesday and had his third straight full practice on Friday, so it was no surprise that the team’s final injury report featured no injury designation.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also without a designation. He was out of practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but returned on Thursday and is good to go against the Steelers on Sunday night.

Wide receiver Mike Williams was a full participant in practice Friday after missing two days of work for personal reasons. Those reasons haven’t been disclosed, but could have been associated with word that the Jets shopped him in trade talks with other clubs after acquiring Adams.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back) has been ruled out after missing practice all week. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip), cornerback D.J. Reed (groin), and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) are listed as questionable.