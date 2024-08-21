 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No one injured after fire at Cowboys’ training camp hotel

  
Published August 20, 2024 09:13 PM

A fire broke out at a condo at the Cowboys’ training camp on Tuesday night.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed to Mike Doocy of Fox4 that no one was injured. The Cowboys continued their walk-through despite the smoke as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The Cowboys report that the fire was confined to one building at the Oxnard Residence Inn, which the team has called home for a month.

The Cowboys wrap up the California portion of training camp Thursday before returning home for two open practices at their team facility next week.

The team hosts the Chargers in its preseason finale Saturday.

UPDATE 9:21 P.M. ET: The Cowboys released a statement: “There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team’s hotel in Oxnard, California. The emergency was contained to one room, which was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation.”