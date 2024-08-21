No one injured after fire at Cowboys’ training camp hotel

A fire broke out at a condo at the Cowboys’ training camp on Tuesday night.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed to Mike Doocy of Fox4 that no one was injured. The Cowboys continued their walk-through despite the smoke as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The Cowboys report that the fire was confined to one building at the Oxnard Residence Inn, which the team has called home for a month.

The Cowboys wrap up the California portion of training camp Thursday before returning home for two open practices at their team facility next week.

The team hosts the Chargers in its preseason finale Saturday.

UPDATE 9:21 P.M. ET: The Cowboys released a statement: “There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team’s hotel in Oxnard, California. The emergency was contained to one room, which was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation.”