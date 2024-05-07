 Skip navigation
No one knows when the 2024 schedule is coming

  
Published May 7, 2024 10:43 AM

On Monday, we pointed out that the signs are pointing to the NFL releasing the full-season schedule for 2024 next week. In response, we heard from some folks who know some things and/or have heard some things.

The overwhelming vibe is that no one knows when the schedule is coming. Which is sort of strange on its face.

At one point, this week was the week. That apparently has changed, because if it was coming this week (Thursday night was the target) word would be getting around.

Next week makes the most sense, because the following week precedes Memorial Day weekend.

Equally mysterious is the reason for the delay. The most obvious source of the complication is the fairly recent decision to play two games on Wednesday, December 25 — after the league insisted for months that it wouldn’t wedge games onto Christmas when it lands on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. Between picking the teams to play on Christmas and selling the broadcast rights to the games and then having those same four teams play the preceding Saturday, the plan might have thrown a wrench into the gears.

Regardless of the reason, no one knows what’s going on. All we know is that the schedule is coming this month. For the folks who want to plan trips to specific games, the sooner they know the schedule, the better.