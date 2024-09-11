No practice for Jordan Addison Wednesday

The Vikings are kicking off their practice week without wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at his press conference that Addison will not take plart in practice on Wednesday. Addison will remain inside the team’s facility getting treatment on his injured ankle and O’Connell said the team will take it a day at a time from here.

Addison was hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and ruled out for the rest of the day a short time later. Addison missed time with an injury to his other ankle this summer as well.

O’Connell said the rest of the team is healthy as they move toward a Week Two matchup with the 49ers.