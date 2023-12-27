No practice for L’Jarius Sneed, Isaiah Pacheco on Wednesday

Key players on both sides of the ball are out of practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said before the session that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, cornerback Jaylen Watson, and left tackle Donovan Smith would all be on the sideline. The team will release a full injury report after the session.

Toney (hip) and Smith (neck) both missed the Christmas Day loss to the Raiders. Sneed injured his calf and Pacheco suffered a concussion during the game while Watson is sick.

A short week before Sunday’s game against the Bengals won’t help the Chiefs’ chances of getting the injured players back this week, but Thursday will bring another update on the injury front for Kansas City.