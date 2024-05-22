No vote was taken by NFL owners on private equity issue

The NFL’s private equity issue remains unresolved.

Per multiple reports, no vote was taken on the issue during ownership meetings in Nashville on Wednesday.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal as that owners have created a “framework” for allowing such investments, but that there was no vote.

At least 24 votes will be required to finalize any change to the rules. Only with 24 votes can there be a policy.

The issue has lingered for months, despite the NFL’s creation of a special committee for the purposes of addressing the issue. The delay suggests that there are issues that are keeping the move from happening.

The potential adjustment flows from the fact that franchise values are skyrocketing and not many people can afford to buy teams. For minority owners, it’s a revenue stream with no control over the business.

Major questions include the maximum percentage of a team that can be sold to private equity funds and whether one fund can hold an ownership interest in multiple teams.