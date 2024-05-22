 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No vote was taken by NFL owners on private equity issue

  
Published May 22, 2024 01:12 PM

The NFL’s private equity issue remains unresolved.

Per multiple reports, no vote was taken on the issue during ownership meetings in Nashville on Wednesday.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal as that owners have created a “framework” for allowing such investments, but that there was no vote.

At least 24 votes will be required to finalize any change to the rules. Only with 24 votes can there be a policy.

The issue has lingered for months, despite the NFL’s creation of a special committee for the purposes of addressing the issue. The delay suggests that there are issues that are keeping the move from happening.

The potential adjustment flows from the fact that franchise values are skyrocketing and not many people can afford to buy teams. For minority owners, it’s a revenue stream with no control over the business.

Major questions include the maximum percentage of a team that can be sold to private equity funds and whether one fund can hold an ownership interest in multiple teams.