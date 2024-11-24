Noah Fant inactive for Seahawks, Darius Robinson inactive for Cardinals

The Seahawks will not have tight end Noah Fant for Sunday’s home game against the Cardinals.

Fant was listed as questionable due to a groin injury and the Seahawks have him on their inactive list for the game. Tight end Brady Russell was also ruled out on Friday, which leaves A.J. Barner, Pharaoh Brown, and Tyler Mabry as the available tight ends.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, linebacker Trevis Gipson, guard Sataoa Laumea, and defensive end Myles Adams are also inactive.

Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson was listed as questionable to make his regular season debut, but he’s inactive with a calf injury. Cornerback Max Melton is active after being added to the report with an illness on Sunday.

Safety Jalen Thompson, linebacker Julian Okwara, offensive lineman Christian Jones, tight end Travis Vokolek, and wide receiver Xavier Weaver are the other inactive players for Arizona.