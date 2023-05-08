Nolan Smith has “so many questions” for Haason Reddick

Nolan Smith’s ability to make plays off the edge made him an Eagles first-round pick, but he knows that there’s still a lot for him to learn about the position as he makes the transition to the NFL.

While at the Eagles’ rookie minicamp this weekend, Smith said that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told the team’s players that “you’re just ignorant” if you think you know everything and that he knows which of his new veteran teammates has the most to teach him. Smith said he plans to start picking Haason Reddick’s brain once everyone starts working together on Monday.

“I feel like [we] get knocked on the same thing ,” Smith said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Guys like us that are undersized, I want to know certain things about [Reddick’s] game, how he approaches the game, how does he study. There’s so many questions that I’ve got to ask.”

Reddick set a career high with 16 sacks during the 2022 season and anything he can do to help Smith on the way to that kind of production will be welcomed by the Eagles.