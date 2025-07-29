Nolan Smith, Zack Baun, DeVonta Smith won’t practice on Tuesday

Two key members of the Eagles’ defense will not practice on Tuesday, while another key offensive player remains sidelined.

Philadelphia announced linebacker Zack Baun will not practice with a back contusion and outside linebacker Nolan Smith will not practice with a concussion.

Additionally, receiver DeVonta Smith remains out of practice due to back tightness after missing Monday’s session.

Receiver Danny Gray (finger) and safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder) also will not be on the field for Tuesday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), center Cam Jurgens (black), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), and linebacker Smael Mondon (illness) are set to be limited on Tuesday.