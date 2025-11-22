North Carolina loses to Duke, clinches losing record in Bill Belichick’s first season

Bill Belichick will not go bowling.

North Carolina lost 32-25 to Duke today, falling to 4-7 on the season and clinching a losing record in the Tar Heels’ first season under head coach Bill Belichick.

That means North Carolina can’t be bowl eligible. The Tar Heels had gone to six straight bowl games under Belichick’s predecessor, Mack Brown, but this season they struggled to compete with major-conference opponents.

And they struggled today against their biggest rival — a rival so big that when Belichick was introduced as North Carolina’s head coach, he claimed his first words were “Beat Duke” because his father had been a North Carolina assistant coach when he was a young child.

In his first year as head coach at North Carolina, Belichick didn’t beat Duke, and he hasn’t won enough. His program has a lot of work to do, and after back-to-back losing seasons to end his tenure as head coach of the Patriots, Belichick now has three straight losing seasons on his record.