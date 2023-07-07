 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adon Shuler Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 21 Adon Shuler, early-enrolled freshman safety coming off shoulder surgery
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA SportsCar Championship at CTMP: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg7finish_230707.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 7 finish
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Blixt leads scoreable John Deere Classic Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround1_230706.jpg
Kang, Kim lead top shots of USWO Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adon Shuler Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 21 Adon Shuler, early-enrolled freshman safety coming off shoulder surgery
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA SportsCar Championship at CTMP: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg7finish_230707.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 7 finish
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Blixt leads scoreable John Deere Classic Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround1_230706.jpg
Kang, Kim lead top shots of USWO Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Northwestern suspends Pat Fitzgerald for next two weeks

  
Published July 7, 2023 11:57 AM

Northwestern has suspended head coach Pat Fitzgerald for the next two weeks after an investigation into hazing on the football team.

The suspension is more symbolic than anything else, as there’s not a lot of work for a college football coach to do at this time of year anyway. Northwestern’s preseason practices don’t start up until August.

Still, it’s a potentially relevant story to the NFL because Fitzgerald has been mentioned as a possible candidate to leave for a pro job, and the suspension could change his relationship with his current employer, where he was an All-American linebacker before he was a coach.

“Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our University,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.”

Northwestern President Michael Schill said in a statement, “Hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values at Northwestern, where we strive to make the University a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students.”

The 48-year-old Fitzgerald has been head coach at Northwestern since 2006.