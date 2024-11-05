 Skip navigation
Norv Turner will join Raiders coaching staff

  
Published November 5, 2024 11:13 AM

The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and two other offensive assistant coaches after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and they’re set to add one of their former head coaches to Antonio Pierce’s staff on Tuesday.

NFL Media reports that the Raiders will hire Norv Turner as an assistant. Turner’s son Scott is the team’s pass game coordinator and could be calling offensive plays when the team returns to action after their bye week.

Pierce said on Monday that the team would discuss who will call plays over the next 24-48 hours.

Turner last NFL role was serving as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. He was 9-23 as the Raiders head coach in 2004 and 2005 and he went 49-59-1 as Washington’s head coach from 1994 until he was let go during the 2000 season. Turner’s final head coaching stint came with the Chargers and he was 56-40 from 2007 to 2012.