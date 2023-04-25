Odds greatly improve for Will Levis to be the first overall pick

The sports books either know more than the rest of us. Or they don’t know jack squat .

While quarterback Bryce Young remains the clear favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, the odds are moving toward quarterback Will Levis.

Already the favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick of the Texans, Levis now sees an increasing chance of the Panthers unexpectedly pivoting to him.

At FanDuel, Levis went from 50-1 to 5-1; Young is at -1200. DraftKings has Levis at 7-1, while Young remains at -1600. PointsBet had Levis go from 50-1 to 20-1 to 10-1. BetMGM took down its draft odds.

The movement apparently traces to a reddit post that claims Levis is telling friends and family that the Panthers have told him he’ll be the top pick. And so the line movement could be a reaction to a get-rich-quick, crypto-bro response to the news, which would have people putting heavy action on Levis.

Whatever happens, it’s an example of the value of inside information, and the potential harm that can be done by misinformation.

The good news for the NFL is that the situation adds a little drama to the one pick that most regarded as settled. It still might be, but things are unsettled just enough to make it important to be settled in when the draft gets rolling.