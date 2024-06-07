 Skip navigation
Oddsmakers have Patriots as best bet to miss the playoffs

  
Published June 7, 2024 03:01 PM

For most of the 21st Century, the Patriots have been a safe bet to make the playoffs. But that is no longer the case.

New England, coming off a 4-13 season and firmly in rebuilding mode, now has the safest odds to miss the playoffs of any NFL team in the 2024 season.

The Patriots are -1800 favorites to miss the playoffs at DraftKings.com, making them easily the most likely team to miss the playoffs if the oddsmakers are to be believed. That’s both because the Patriots are expected to be bad and because their AFC East rivals the Bills, Dolphins and Jets are all expected to be good. It’s going to be a big surprise if the Patriots make it out of the AFC East cellar.

The next-most likely team to miss the playoffs is Denver at -1100, followed by the Panthers at -900, Titans at -650, Giants at -550 and Cardinals, Vikings and Raiders all at -400.