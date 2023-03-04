 Skip navigation
Cowboys remain interested in Odell Beckham

  
Published March 4, 2023 09:30 AM
Owner Jerry Jones said Friday the Cowboys could do “something special with the right veteran free agent.” Would receiver Odell Beckham still qualify as “something special?”

Beckham became a free agent a year ago and remains unsigned even as he’s returned to health from a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

The Cowboys had interest in Beckham during the 2022 season, entertaining him in Frisco in December, but they did not sign him.

Jones, though, said the team remains interested.

“He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Jones said he has had indirect contact with Beckham, including a visit with the receiver’s mother at the NFL Honors awards last month.

It is unclear whether Beckham will work out for teams now after declining to do so during the 2022 season.

Beckham, 30, last played in 2021 and made 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games -- six with the Browns and eight with the Rams. His last Pro Bowl came in 2016 and his last 1,000-yard season in 2019.

The Cowboys do plan to add a veteran receiver to go with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. They also could draft one.