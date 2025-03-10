 Skip navigation
Odell Beckham Jr. calls allegations in Diddy-related civil lawsuit “ridiculous”

  
Published March 10, 2025 05:57 PM

His name most likely won’t be mentioned in any of this week’s transactions, in large part because he’s been a free agent for months. But Odell Beckham Jr. has made other news, given his addition to a pending lawsuit against Diddy alleging sexual assault.

Taijuan Moorman of USA Today has the story regarding the new claims made by Ashley Parham against multiple defendants.

Beckham has denied the allegations in a post on Twitter.

“I have been informed of the allegations about me in a suit in [California],” Beckham said. “I really can’t believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don’t think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I’m confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed.”

The case will proceed, until it’s dismissed. And Beckham’s lawyers will have all devices available in their effort to achieve Beckham’s full and complete exoneration.

Beckham, a first-round pick of the Giants in 2014, has also played for the Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. The Dolphins released him during the 2024 season, after the trade deadline.