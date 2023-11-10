Odell Beckham Jr.: “No animosity” as he prepares to face Browns for first time

Before the Ravens and the Rams, Odell Beckham spent some time with the Browns. In all, it didn’t go well.

As he prepares to face Cleveland for the first time, OBJ says he has no hard feelings for his former team in Cleveland.

“I mean, I made great bonds and memories with those guys over there,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Once you’re on a team, you build a brotherhood that lasts way longer than anything else.

“Not to be like, ‘Oh, it’s another game to me,’ but it will be fun to go against these guys who are friends and brothers of mine. But definitely no animosity on my end for sure. A lot of love and respect.”

It’s a mature position for Beckham to take. Besides, Beckham has bigger concerns than sticking it to the Browns. He’s still trying to re-establish himself as a high-end receiver.

In seven games played this season (he has missed two, including the first game against the Browns), Beckham has caught 19 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown. Given that the Ravens paid him $15 million for 2023, that’s not quite where he needs to be.