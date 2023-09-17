Odell Beckham Jr. out with ankle injury

Wide receiver Odell Beckham’s day is done.

The Ravens announced early in the second half that Beckham has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Beckham missed a few plays in the first half and got attention to his lower leg, but returned to play for the rest of the first half.

Beckham’s absence didn’t stop the Ravens from stretching their lead to 20-10. First-round pick Zay Flowers made an outstanding catch of a Lamar Jackson pass for a 52-yard gain that put the Ravens in scoring position and the quarterback hit tight end Mark Andrews for a score a couple of plays later.

Flowers’ catch came one play after Ravens safety Geno Stone intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just outside of the end zone. The pick ended the best Bengals drive of the day and their offense is still looking for its first touchdown of the season.