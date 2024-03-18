Odell Beckham Jr. says goodbye to Baltimore

Odell Beckham Jr. has not found a home for the 2024 season yet, but it looks like Baltimore is out of the running.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last year and caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns to help the team earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs. He added four catches for 34 yards in the team’s two postseason games and the second of those games and it seems like the second of those games was the end of his time with the team because Beckham posted a farewell to Baltimore to his Instagram account.

“Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine,” Beckham wrote. “Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall. Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall!”

The Jets were named as a possible landing spot for Beckham over the weekend and the decision to say goodbye to last year’s team might be a sign that the wideout believes he’s close to finding a new place to play.