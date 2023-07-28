Odell Beckham Jr. working with “no real limitations”

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s journey back to the field hit another milestone with the start of training camp this week.

Beckham has not appeared in a game since hurting his knee in Super Bowl LVI 17 months ago, but he worked without any setbacks during the team’s offseason program and he said on Thursday that he continues to progress. Beckham said that he has “no real limitations” in terms of his workload and that he’s feeling more like himself.

“I don’t know percentages; I just feel good,” Beckham said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I feel like I’m going to continue to work to get back to who I know I truly am.”

A return to that level of play would be a big plus for a Ravens offense that will draw plenty of eyeballs in the wake of Lamar Jackson’s extension and the arrival of offensive coordinator Todd Monken.