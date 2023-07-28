 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andrew Young
Andrew Young reflects on 1996 Atlanta Games as U.S. Olympic torch passes to Los Angeles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Friday 5: Shane van Gisbergen’s Chicago win continues to make an impact for NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_golf_3mopenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andrew Young
Andrew Young reflects on 1996 Atlanta Games as U.S. Olympic torch passes to Los Angeles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Friday 5: Shane van Gisbergen’s Chicago win continues to make an impact for NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_golf_3mopenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham Jr. working with “no real limitations”

  
Published July 28, 2023 07:14 AM

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s journey back to the field hit another milestone with the start of training camp this week.

Beckham has not appeared in a game since hurting his knee in Super Bowl LVI 17 months ago, but he worked without any setbacks during the team’s offseason program and he said on Thursday that he continues to progress. Beckham said that he has “no real limitations” in terms of his workload and that he’s feeling more like himself.

“I don’t know percentages; I just feel good,” Beckham said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I feel like I’m going to continue to work to get back to who I know I truly am.”

A return to that level of play would be a big plus for a Ravens offense that will draw plenty of eyeballs in the wake of Lamar Jackson’s extension and the arrival of offensive coordinator Todd Monken.